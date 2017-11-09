Kofi Adams To Contest For Buem Constituency Seat

Related Stories Credible information available from deep throat sources close to the National Organizer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) can confirm that Kofi Adams may not seek re-election, if the party opens nomination to kick start the process for internal jostling for posts in the party next year.



Report available to ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ hosted by Kwame Afrifa Mensah on Accra-based Happy FM can reveal that Kofi Adams has opted to run for the Buem Constituency parliamentary seat in the Volta Region.



The former spokesperson for the founder of the party, Jerry John Rawlings will have his face on the parliamentary primary ballot sheet of the NDC in the region come next year.



The report says because of this decision, Mr. Adams has been frequenting the area to marshal forces and in preparedness for his parliamentary ambitions.



The National Organizer in 2013 filed his nominations for the same seat together with some twelve others to contest when the seat became vacant following the untimely death of Henry Kamal Ford who was the Member of Parliament for the area.



The reports say Mr. Adams’ decision to contest stem from calls the residents as well as the youth of the area for him to represent them in the 2021 Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.



But Kofi Adams in 2013 was disqualified by the National Executive Committee of the party for being under suspension for his alleged involvement in a secret recording with Gabby Otchere-Darko, cousin of the sitting president to make the then government of late Prof. Evans Atta-Mills unpopular during the Friends of Nana Konadu Agyemang (FONKA) and the Get Atta-Mills Elected (GAME) campaigns for the flagbearership slot of the party.



It however, not clear how developments in the primary will span out with a sitting MP who also indicated whether he will run or not.