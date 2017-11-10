“Weak” Mahama Should Prepare To Face A Formidable NPP If… - Wontumi

Related Stories Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says his party is ever ready to face whoever the opposition NDC will present as their flagbearer in the 2020 elections.



Bernard Antwi Boasiako was emphatic that the return of former President John Dramani Mahama as NDC’s presidential candidate will be a “cool chop” for NPP.



“NPP is too solid to worry about who the NDC will bring as their flagbearer,” he noted.



Chairman Wontumi comments comes after 10 regional chairmen of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) backed the candidature of John Dramani Mahama for election 2020, even before the latter announces his intentions.



The ten regional chairmen after a meeting on Thursday, November 9, 2017, with the former president, issued a communiqué in which they urged the former President to consider running for the 2020 polls.



But Wontumi in an interview with Neat FM’s morning show dubbed ‘Ghana Montie’ said “Mahama should prepare to face a formidable NPP if he wins his primaries to lead the NDC. We will thank God if Mahama returns because he will make our work easier. He is weak”.