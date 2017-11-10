NPP Warn Mahama Over Pig Insult

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has sternly warned ex-President Mahama to refrain from insulting members of the ruling political party in his own interest.



The regional branch of the party said it would be forced to hurl insults at Mr Mahama if he continues to denigrate NPP and its members publicly.



The party observed that ex-President Mahama has over the years insulted NPP members.



The NPP said Mr Mahama recently described its members and leaders as pigs while addressing NDC members at Cape Coast over the weekend.



“We respect Mr Mahama because is a former president of the country but if he (Mahama) continues to hurl insults at the NPP and its members, then we would be forced to retaliate, it said.



Sam Pyne, the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, stated that the NPP and its members have restrained themselves in the wake of unprovoked attacks by Mr Mahama.



“If he continues to insult us, then we would be forced to shun all considerations and insult him in retaliation,” Sam Pyne, who was angry, stated on Peace FM morning show hosted by Kwami Sefa Kayi.



“Mr Mahama is a statesman and we, in the NPP, give him all the respect that is due him as a former president, but if he continues to insult us, then we will be forced to reply him in his own words, he declared.



Touching on other pressing issues in the NDC, he said the so-called unity walks to help unite the largest opposition political party have created deep cracks in the NDC, saying that the party is sharply divided currently.



According to Sam Pyne, Mr Mahama is sponsoring the unity walks in his bid to lead the NDC in 2020.



“Kojo Bonsu and Joshua Akamba, two staunch Mahama boys, have been organizing nationwide NDC unity walks.”