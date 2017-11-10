Forgive Wontumi – Adomako Pleads With Kwabena Agyepong

Related Stories Mr Francis Adomako, Asokwa Constituency Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is asking the party’s suspended General Secretary, Mr. Kwabena Agyepong, to forgive the Ashanti Regional Chairman for making defamatory comments about him.



According to Mr Adomako, though it is within the rights of Mr Agyepong to seek redress in court as he has done by filing a case against the Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the action, he noted, should have been abated.



Speaking to The Ghanaian Observer newspaper, the regional organizer hopeful admitted the hurt the suspended general secretary is feeling by the reported comments of the regional chairman.



“It is not pleasant to be labeled as a saboteur and traitor but I humbly ask that Mr Agyepong treats the matter as an internal party feud” Mr Adomako pleaded.



Elders



Mr Adomako asked that party elders come into the matter quickly to resolve it since the imminent court action can have an effect on the party.



According to him, the matter will have effect on the party in Ashanti in particular as the regional chairman, Mr Antwi-Boasiako, will have to spend time in court when the case is called to be heard.



This action, Mr Adomako stressed, will affect the day to day running of the party in the region since the Regional Chairman (Wontumi) clothed with the calling of meetings will be engaged in a legal tussle with Mr. Agyepong in court.



“I pray that elders of our party hurriedly call a truce between the two members of our great party so we resolve this matter internally and out of court”, Mr Adomako posited.