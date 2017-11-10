Inusah Fuseini Seizes NDC Organizer’s Car In Mahama And Alabi Fight

Related Stories Police in Tamale acting on a report by the Member of Tamale Central constituency, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, have seized a vehicle belonging to an executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party in the Northern region as divisions continue to deepen to dangerous levels months after the John Mahama Unity Walk.



Alhaji Mohammed Amin Adam, the Regional Youth Organizer of the party was forced to turn himself and the vehicle in to police at 7pm Wednesday after receiving a warning phone call from the metropolitan police commander who told him Inusah Fuseini had reported to police he stole the vehicle.



Police had earlier invited him and formally told him about the charges against by Alhaji Fuseini and asked him to handover the pick up vehicle or face arrest.



This is the latest escalation of the unremitting post election internal agitations in the NDC which the Unity Walk attempted to resolve two months ago. The street activity led by the former leader John Dramani Mahama was to conciliate angry party grassroots for the 2016 electoral misfortune.



Alhaji Abio confirmed the incident to Kasapa News and said Alhaji Fuseini ordered the police to retrieve the vehicle from him over accusations he was campaigning for professor Joshua Alabi.



He said the vehicle was donated to the John Mahama Campaign team in the region by Alhaji Inusah Fuseini in 2016 but was handed over to him by party executives to carryout campaign activities.



Some vehicle was given to the Women Organizer, and both have been using the vehicle after the elections.



“I had a call from my colleagues and the campaign coordinator that there is a new calls from honorable Inusah, that instead of me to use the vehicle for the purpose that it was given to me and other party works, I’m rather using the vehicle to campaign for professor Alabi, who is a direct opponent of His Excellency John, the former president who employed him and he worked to earn and bought those vehicles to support the campaign and for that matter he was taking it”, he indicated.

Alhaji Abio said he was aware Alhaji Inusah demanded for the vehicle over allegations that he was supporting another candidate against John Mahama in the yet to organize NDC presidential race.



According to him, he received a call from Inusah Fuseini directing him to return the vehicle after accusing him of campaigning for Professor Alabi who was then in the region days the Mahamas Walk.



Alhaji Abio said he denied the allegation and even explained to him he was laid up with a spine injury and had difficulty walking. He said the matter was reported to the former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah who called to tell him the case was resolved and that he could keep the vehicle for the party business.



The Youth organizer said Mr. Fuseini never called again until few weeks ago when he renewed his demand. He said Mr. Fuseini called and levelled fresh allegations that he (Abio) was spreading false information about him to party supporters.



He denied again, according to him and reported it to the regional chairman, Azorka who later told him the matter had been resolved again by the National executives.



Mr. Fuseini still went ahead and reported the matter to police accusing him of stealing the vehicle.



Alhaji Abio who received the police yesterday drove the vehicle to the station only to be told to hand it over after a charge of theft was read to him. He refused to handover and told the police he needed to consult the party executives.



He was later forced to handover the vehicle Wednesday night after the police commander threatened to arrest him.



“The regional commander told me that because of my reputation in the society and the position that I occupy…When I told him I was still consulting the party regional executives and beyond and as soon as they arrived at conclusion I was going to get back to him. He became furious and said ‘look a criminal case has been made against you, I have been lenient and wanting you to handover vehicle to me at that level, now that you are dragging I will dispatch my men to come and arrest you.”



