Kwesi Pratt Fires NDC Regional Chairmen

Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has disagreed sharply with the call by NDC Regional Chairmen for former President John Dramani Mahama to lead the NDC in 2020.



He believes their call is "unnecessary" and "premature".



The Chairmen issued a communiqué on Thursday, calling on Mr. Mahama to "consider the request of teeming supporters of the NDC and Ghanaians to lead the party to the 2020 General Elections."



All 10 Regional Chairmen of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) backed the candidature of former President John Mahama to lead the party into Election 2020.



The 10 include Kobina Ade-Coker, Greater Accra, Micheal Aidoo, Western; Alhaji Mumuni Bolnaba, Upper East, John K. Gyapong, Volta; Mr Opoku Atuahene, Brong Ahafo; and Matthew Song-Aabo, Upper West, Alhaji Sofo Azorka, Northern Region, Bismark Tawiah Boateng, Eastern, Yaw Obimpeh, Ashanti and the party's Central Regional Chairman Allotey Jacobs.



But the seemingly endorsement of the former President to lead the party has been vehemently slammed by the seasoned Journalist.



Mr. Pratt, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', believed the conduct of the Regional Chairmen could deepen the NDC internal strife.



According to him, the Chairmen and any Executive or leader should note that the NDC has processes for Presidential aspirants to undergo and so their communiqué to the former President giving him the ticket to be the favorite candidate of the party may have dire consequences for the party.



He noted that as it stands now, the NDC has no Presidential candidate because the party hasn't opened nominations yet for prospective candidates to file and contest.



To Mr. Pratt, the NDC has neglected the significant thing that will help the party which is restructuring.



He said the NDC recovering from their defeat in the 2016 elections should be working to put their house in order and not the business of endorsing the candidature of the former President or any other aspirant.



Mr. Pratt asked the leaders to respect the party's constitution and restore faith in the NDC because the party having a congress to elect a Presidential candidate is just a first step to Election 2020.



“Winning party congress is only the first step. When you win the party congress, you have to come and win the nation. So, you must put your things in order for us to have confidence that you will be law-abiding. Because if you don’t respect your own party constitution, how can you respect the national constitution?" he questioned.



Also touching on the issue on 'Kokrokoo' was the former NPP Member of Parliament for Ahafo-Ano South, Stephen Balado Manu who advised the NDC Regional Chairman to remain neutral so far as the race for a Presidential candidate for the party is concerned.



He urged the Chairmen "not to take sides" stressing that "they are the same leaders that the other aspirants in the party would file their applications to".



"....what the Regional Chairmen have done is likely to result in conflict of interest when the party finally opens nomination," he added.