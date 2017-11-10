Stop Acting Like ‘All-Knowing’ .Ayariga To Bawumia

Related Stories Founder and Leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has called on the Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to “stop acting as an all-knowing person” and focus on improving the economy of the country.



According to him, the Vice-President has moved from a specialist in economics to an IT expert after his response to former President John Mahama’s comment on the Digital Property Addressing System (DPAS).



The former President described the software as a “scam and ‘419”, indicating the system had caused a financial loss to the country.



The Vice-President, in his response, said the former President’s comment was based on ignorance and an attempt to parrot propaganda.



Speaking to the DAILY HERITAGE on the sidelines of a press conference held in Accra yesterday, Mr Ayariga expressed the view that the vice-president’s response to the former President was “uncalled for”, saying, “He (Dr Bawumia) is getting the dose of the medicine he gave to the former President.”



Mr Ayariga further argued that the government would have got the software at a cheaper price if they had done thorough study.