'Your Fate Is Hanging In The Balance Yet,....' - Anita Desoso Slams NDC Regional Chairmen

Related Stories A National Vice Chairperson of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Madam Anita Desoso believes the ten (10) Regional Chairpersons of the party who unanimously endorsed the candidature of former president John Dramani Mahama as the party's flagbearer for 2020, should be more concerned with retaining their positions in next year's primaries instead of embarking on an endorsement spree.



She contends the fate of the regional chairmen is hanging in the balance since they will need to stand for reelection, and therefore sees no reason why they should have gone ahead to endorsed the former president.



Expressing her disappointment in the NDC Regional Chairpersons for their action, Anita Desoso posits it could further deepen the cracks in the party even as the NDC engages in a healing tour to iron out whatever remnants of existing differences after their humiliating defeat in the 2016 general elections.



Ten NDC Regional Chairmen, after a meeting on Thursday, November 9, 2017, with the former president, issued a communique in which they urged Mr Mahama to consider running for the 2020 polls.



The brief statement did not give further details as to why they were making the call.



They also urged him to embark on a “Thank you” tour of the country although belated, to thank party loyalists for their support during the December 2016 polls.



But speaking on Okay Fm's "Ade Akye Abia" Programme, the former deputy director at NADMO threw more light on why she thinks they are dead wrong on calling for the former president to lead the party now.



"....i agree with the decision for him to embark on a Thank you tour as that has already been discussed at the party hierachy but insisting on him to lead the party come 2020 is too premature.



"I am even more surprised at these regional chairmen who do not know their fate as to whether they will be voted for to lead the party again even at their regions, yet they want to impose some one on us," she intimated.



She however added that it will only be appropriate for the party to continue with its healing processes and become more united for a formidable cause come 2020 than to think about who becomes te next flagbearer now.