I Am Grateful But,.... - Former Prez Mahama Tells Regional Chairmen

John Dramani Mahama Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama has formally expressed his appreciation to regional chairpersons caucus of the National Democratic Congress for their fraternal visit and their call for him to "consider the request of party colleagues and supporters to lead the NDC to the 2020 Election".



In a statement signed by his Special Aide, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, he explained that in view of the reorganization efforts of the party it is still too premature for him to announce his decision whether to or not to contest. He will, however, embark on the proposed "thank you tour" after holding discussions with the leadership of the party of its timing.



"Given that given that he had always wanted to thank Ghanaians for their support and cooperation during his tenure as both vice president and president of the country, he will discuss the timing of the requested Thank You Tour with the leadership of the party," the statement added.



The former president also repeated his "earlier call on all members of the NDC to focus on the ongoing restructuring and reorganization exercise while pledging his commitment and support for the process and the Party".





Read below a copy of the statement



The Office of HE John Dramani Mahama wishes to formally thank the Regional Chairpersons Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their fraternal visit on Thursday November 09, 2017, and also appreciate the opportunity to discuss a number of issues.



Given that the former president had always wanted to thank Ghanaians for their support and cooperation during his tenure as both Vice President and President of the Republic of Ghana, and as reiterated during the meeting he will discuss the timing of the requested Thank You Tour with the leadership of the Party.



On the issue of considering the request of party colleagues and supporters to lead the NDC to the 2020 Election, HE John Mahama’s position, as stated in Cape Coast, remains that it will be premature to announce his decision whether or not to contest, in view of the ongoing reorganization efforts of the Party.



HE Mahama, during the meeting also stressed the need for the leadership of the Party across the structures-Branch, Constituency, Regional and National-to work towards educating supporters on the ongoing Branch reorganization activities and use the opportunity to build up the support base of the Party in the communities.



The former president further repeated his earlier call on all members of the NDC to focus on the ongoing restructuring and reorganization exercise while pledging his commitment and support for the process and the Party. He also advised leadership of the party to continue to work towards establishing a level playing field during the upcoming internal party elections.



Signed





Joyce Bawah Mogtari