Trust Me, If I Do Get Into Trouble In SA, I'll Never Seek Ayisi Boateng's Help - Baba Jamal

Former Deputy Labour and Employment Relations, Hon. Baba Jamal Related Stories Former Deputy Minister for Labour and Employment Relations, Hon. Baba Jamal has indicated that the refusal of President Akufo Addo to remove His Excellency Ayisi Boateng as Ghana’s Ambassador to South African only means he [Akufo Addo] endorses the statement by the Ambassador.



According to him, keeping H.E Ayisi Boateng as an Ambassador despite the fact that he has rendered an apology simply means to him [Baba Jamal] that President Akufo Addo is idelogically inclined with the Ambassador's stance that NPP activists are more Ghanaians than the rest of the people.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, the former Akwatia MP said that Ghanaians who are not members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in South Africa cannot feel comfortable and safe under Ayisi Boateng as an Ambassador due to his utterance.



“...my problem with him was when he said that some Ghanaians are more Ghanaians than others; take it or leave it. I Baba Jamal, I have said that if I go to South Africa, God forbid if something bad happens to me I will never go to Ghana’s Embassy if Ayisi Boateng is there as an Ambassador”, he indicated.



He therefore suggested to President Akufo Addo to replace the political portfolio of Ayisi Boateng as an Ambassador and offer him another job opportunity since no amount of apology can redeem his already compromised position.



To him, Ayisi Boateng’s offense is far worse than what former Deputy Agric Minister, Hon. Quaintoo reportedly said about Northerners a couple of months ago.



“Ayisi Boateng’s offense is worse than what Quaintoo did as former Deputy Agric Minister. Quaintoo apologised and lost his job but Ayisi Boateng should keep his job after his apology when his utterance is more dangerous than Quaintoo’s comment?...If Nana Addo does not remove Ayisi Boateng as an Ambassador then it means that what he said that some Ghanaians are more important than others is true and it also means that President Akufo Addo backs Ayisi Boateng,” he stated.



