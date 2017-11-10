Rawlings And His Wife Really Hate And Envy JDM... - Yamoah Ponkoh

Related Stories Former Municipal Chief Executive for Ejisu-Juaben Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh has advised Ernest Owusu Bempah, the Director of Communications for Ghana Gas not to follow blindly the hateful and envious nature of the Rawlingses towards former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to him, Owusu Bempah has the tendency of speaking ill about the former President due to his association with former first Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, who he claims, hates John Mahama to the core.



Speaking on Okay FM’s "Ade Akye Abia" Morning Show, Yamoah Ponkoh insisted that Owusu Bempah is an ally of the Rawlings and so it does not come as a surprise to him to hear the Communications Officer calling former President Mahama corrupt and a thief.



"Who doesn’t know that Nana Konadu and her husband Rawlings hate Mahama? They hate and envy Mahama. Call to ask them why they hate and envy Mahama? I have accused them and so call to find out why they hate and envy Mahama”.



“It is in this house of hatred and envy that Owusu Bempah play and so he also carries with him the same hatred and envy for Mahama. All the corruption allegations labelled against Mahama are innuendos and speculations; there is no iota truth in them. Mahama has done no wrong. All we know is that Mahama is coming back in 2020; he has no choice...



“I don’t have any other choice than to worship and serve Mahama and his wife; they have been very good to me....I have to follow John Mahama and be loyal to him as well. I will advise Owusu Bempah not to follow some people to speak ill of Mahama...nobody can destroy Mahama”, he added.