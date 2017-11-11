More Relief In 2018 Budget - President Akufo-Addo Tells Traders

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo has hinted of more relief in the 2018 budget to be read in Parliament next week.



Addressing traders at Abossey Okai as part of his tour of Greater Accra, President Akufo-Addo noted that if the Asempa Budget of 2017 brought relief to traders then the next budget will do more.



At the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant, President Akufo-Addo called for an efficient and modern way of dealing with sanitation.



The President said the nation sits on a major risk if the sanitation situation is not dealt with. Source: GBC