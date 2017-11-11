Kweku Baako Descends On 10 Reg. Chairmen…Describes Then As ‘Endangered Species’

Related Stories The Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku has described as 'needless' a decision by the 10 regional chairmen of the party to endorse former President John Mahama for the 2020 elections.



"This is a needless exercise that brings about unwarranted tension in the party…it makes some members of the party feel marginalised" he said.



The ten Chairmen in the brief communiqué released Thursday after a meeting with the former President in Accra urged Mr Mahama to consider the request of the rank and file of the party "to lead the party to the 2020 general elections.”



Kweku Baako speaking to the issue disclosed that the ten regional chairmen have a hidden agenda and are just using the former President as cover up.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Joy FM's Newsfile, Saturday, Kweku Baako said the regional chairmen “are endangered species within the context of the primaries that may be coming and they see John Mahama as very popular within the NDC and they know their positions are not secured and so they are tagging themselves unto the John Mahama ticket and are hoping; because some of them are casualties…that’s why they could do such a desperate thing; so premature. Why worry yourself but that is the game they are playing. It is to regenerate some support for them…it’s a self-interest agenda that they are pursuing”



Thank you tour



The chairmen also recommended that the former President embark on a ‘Thank you’ tour to express appreciation to NDC supporters during his tenure.



However, Kweku Baako feels that recommendation should have come from the leadership of the party.



Not An Endorsement



The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ade Coker has denied claims that their statement was a way of endorsing the former President.



Mr. Ade Coker, who is part of the ten regional NDC Chairmen who appended their signatures to the statement, said they only asked the former President to ‘consider’ leading the NDC in the 2020 election.



But the renowned journalist feels it is a straight forward endorsement.



“You are extending an invitation ahead of time to the most formidable aspirant to all those standing and you are saying that is not an endorsement? You are closing the door to the others and they see nothing wrong with that…that is a crude form of politics” he opined.