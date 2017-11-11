Related Stories NDC Communicator Chief Biney has described the Ekumfi Fruit Juice Factory as a "grasscutter breeding house".



Chief Biney expressed disgust over the state of the location for siting the factory, claiming the Akufo-Addo NPP government has neglected the site and so, it's now turned into "playing ground" for various field animals in Ekumfi.



He said on Adom TV's Badwam that "the factory is only present on the signboard…there’s not a single block at the place…it is now the playing ground of grasscutters and other animals".



President Nana Akufo-Addo, in August this year, cut sod to launch his "One District One Factory" at Ekumfi in the Central Region.



The Ekumfi Fruit Juice Factory is expected to employ 5000 people when completed in 2018.



According to the General Manager for the company, Daniel Kwarteng, about $5 million is expected to be apportioned for the project.



But upon a visit to the site, Chief Biney, who is aspiring to be the NDC's Deputy National Organiser, stated "the site is now employing grasscutters and hence hunters in Ekumfi now go there on a daily basis in search of game…" and therefore cautioned the government saying "I hope the cutting of the sod was not part of the 419 by the government…We are appealing to the President to help start the factory so that it would be his legacy in Ekumfi".







