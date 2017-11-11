NPP Gets Ready For Party Primaries

Related Stories The acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr John Boadu has charged all constituency and polling station executives of the party to update the membership register as part of preparations for the impending party primaries.



NPP DIRECTS CONSTITUENCY AND POLLING STATION EXECUTIVES TO UPDATE MEMBERSHIP REGISTER



The NPP, by this statement, directs Constituency and Polling Station executives of the party to update the membership register at all the polling stations in the country.



This, is in preparations towards the impending internal primaries of the party among other reasons.



The exercise is in pursuance to Article 3 I(1) of the party constitution which provides that, “There shall be kept at every polling station and in the office of the Party in each Constituency, an up to date register of Members of the Party in the Constituency which shall be updated every six months and forwarded to the National Secretariat”.



The decision to open the membership register for the necessary updates was arrived at by the National Steering Committee of the party at its meeting on Wednesday, 8th November 2017.



The party also directs all external branches to follow suit and act accordingly.



National Secretariat takes cognizance of a memo sent to these external branches dated November 3, 2017 by the party’s International Relations Directorate on this subject which gave 21st December as the deadline for the completion and submission of their updated membership register. The party extends this deadline by ten additional days to be in line with the national deadline.



For emphasis once again, the deadline for the completion of this exercise is December 31, 2017 and this applies to all the polling stations in the country and the external branches.



The party, as usual, anticipates the full cooperation of members throughout this all-important exercise.



Thank you.



…Signed…



Boadu John



General Secretary (Ag)





