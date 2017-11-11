NPP Group In Cape Coast Wants Agyapong Back

Related Stories A group calling itself Central Region New Patriotic Party (NPP) members has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reinstate the embattled General Secretary of the party, Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.



Addressing the media in Cape Coast last Wednesday, the former NPP Youth Organiser for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality, Mr Thomas Ato-Dadzie, said the group represented a silent majority across the country who share similar sentiments and it would be pleased to see the suspended General Secretary restored to his elected position.



He said the commitment and long-standing service of Mr Agyapong to the party had brought about reforms that had strengthened the base of the party.



“We wish to state that in the greater interest of the unity, cohesiveness of our party and in the spirit of fairness and natural justice, we will be very pleased to see the suspension lifted and our general secretary restored to his elected position”, he said.



Concerns



Mr Ato-Dadzie expressed concern about undesirable comments from some national executive members of the party who were making arguments that the last election was won without the general secretary, noting that “the longer the suspension continues to run, the more it confirms a deliberate intention to overturn the popular choice of the Tamale congress.”



He said the grassroots of the party were getting increasingly agitated that the legitimate decision of the party’s congress, the highest decision-making body of the party, was being subtly changed.



Mr Ato-Dadzie noted that they were proud of the manner in which Mr Agyapong smoothly managed and supervised the two presidential primaries and the parliamentary contests which contributed immensely to the historic majority the party won in the parliamentary election.



He said the NPP members in the Central Region were adding their voices to the numerous calls from their counterparts in the Ashanti, Brong-Ahafo, Greater Accra, Northern and Volta regions to humbly and respectfully appeal for the reinstatement of Mr Agyapong.