NDC Youth Jabs NSS Director

The youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken a swipe at the Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Henry Nana Boakye for suggesting that its members were behind the recent agitation by NSS personnel over the proposed insurance policy.



Speaking on a political programme at an Accra based radio station, Nana Boakye accused the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) of the NDC as the brain behind the impasse between the personnel and the NSS directorate.



The National Service Secretariat at the beginning of this month launched an insurance cover for service personnel which mandates them to pay a monthly premium of GH15.00 per month.



The initiative has however been rejected by service people and other bodies describing the package as daylight robbery.



In a statement signed by the Deputy National Organiser of the NDC, Kobby Barlon, the youth group said Mr. Boakye’s comments was a deliberate attempt to defend the obnoxious decision and divert public attention from the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) shameful policy to extort money from the pockets of national service personnel who are already squeezed by the current harsh economic conditions in the country.



“We wish to make it abundantly clear to Nana Boakye that, the position he occupies is not a political one, neither do national service personnel perform their services based on political affiliation.



For him to repeatedly mention TEIN in answers to legitimate questions is not only diversionary but desperation. He must therefore stop clutching at the members of TEIN as a smokescreen to cover the clear failure at the scheme,” the statement said.



“To resolve the shameful and forceful imposition of this insurance scheme on personnel will not take attacks on members of the NDC. It will take common sense and respect of the rights of all national service personnel without political lenses. Nana Boakye must take the advice and leave the youth of our great party alone,” it added.