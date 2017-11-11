Grabbing Of State Lands By Politicians Morally Inappropriate - Kamal Deen

Related Stories Kamal Deen Abdulai the national Nasara coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic Party has stated that it is morally wrong for politicians to sell state lands amongst themselves.



According Kamal-Deen, state lands are acquired from individuals, families and stools for particular purposes and it is wrong for politicians to sell them to themselves whiles government even sometimes struggle to get lands for government projects.



The sale of state lands and properties have always been the norm under every regime and has always been met with controversies.



The minister of lands and Natural resources, Mr. Peter Amewu has stated that state lands were given away to cronies like “kelewele” [fried pieces of plantain] without following due process under the erstwhile John Mahama government.



In a sharp rebuttal, a former Lands and Natural Resources Minister under former President John Dramani, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini also accused the NPP of distributing state lands like toffees.



But commenting on the issue on TV3's current affairs analysis program New Day, Kamal-Deen who is also aspiring to become the NPP's National Youth Organiser stated that the act of buying state lands by politicians though may not be legally wrong basing his argument on the supreme court ruling on the Okudzeto Ablakwa and Omane Boamah vs Jake Obetsebi Lamptey case, Kamal-Deen said it is still not right for politicians to acquire state lands for themselves.



He called on politicians to desist from such act.