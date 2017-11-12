You Stole From Ghanaians; Don't Bother To Contest 2020 Elections - Abronye To Mahama

Related Stories The loudmouthed Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe otherwise known in political circles as Abronye DC, has admonished former President John Dramani Mahama to refrain leading the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the polls to avoid a repeat of a humiliating defeat.



Commenting on former President's endorsement by the NDC ten Regional Chairmen on Thursday November 9, 2017, Abronye DC said the endorsement by his chairmen will not scare the NPP who is ready to beat the NDC at all cost in the 2020 general elections.



The Youth Activist and National Organiser hopeful of the governing NPP, said the former President failed to manage the economy from 2012 to 2016.



According to him, as the immediate past President of the Republic of Ghana, you couldn't get money to settle the energy debt, NHIS, feeding grant for SHS and colleges of education.



He added that because of bad management, the former President canceled the nursing and teacher training allowances.



Abronye DC also said former President Mahama under his watch, failed to employ over 27000 nurses before the NPP took power from him.



Abronye DC added that the, former President John Mahama was very insensitive and careless, failing to care about the welfare of the ordinary Ghanaian.



According to him, Mr. Mahama failed to deal with debts owed by some institutions under his tenure and yet is able to generate millions of cedis today to organise 'Unity Walks' in the country.



"As the immediate past president of the Republic of Ghana, you couldn't get money to settle energy debt, NHIS, Feeding grant for SHS and colleges of Education, canceled the nurses and Teachers allowances, left behind 27 000, nurses at the hook. But this same person has been able to get GHC7m for Tamale Unity walk, GhC 10m for Greater Accra unity walk and GHC5m for Cape Coast unity walk".



According to him, this is a clear indication that, the National Democratic Congress were 'November December Criminals' (NDC) that milked the nation's economy during Mahama’s term in office.



He also alleged that the party bused supporters from the Greater Accra Region and Western Regions for the walk in Cape Coast for the purpose of increased numbers.



Abronye DC cautioned that Ghanaians desist bringing back the former President as that will only make the country a living hell.



He therefore called on Ghanaians to have confidence in President Akufo-Addo-led administration and desist from buying the propaganda tactics of former President Mahama and the NDC party.