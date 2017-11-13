Ex-Prez Mahama Accepts Invitation To Go On 'Thank You' Tour

Related Stories Former President John Mahama has said he has always wanted to go on a ‘thank you’ tour to express his appreciation to the people of Ghana for giving him the opportunity to serve as vice-president and president.



Below is the full statement from the office of Mr Mahama:



STATEMENT ON MEETING WITH THE REGIONAL CHAIRPERSONS CAUCUS OF THE NDC



The Office of HE John Dramani Mahama wishes to formally thank the Regional Chairpersons Caucus of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their fraternal visit on Thursday November 09, 2017, and also appreciate the opportunity to discuss a number of issues.



Given that the former president had always wanted to thank Ghanaians for their support and cooperation during his tenure as both Vice President and President of the Republic of Ghana, and as reiterated during the meeting, he will discuss the timing of the requested Thank You Tour with the leadership of the Party.



On the issue of considering the request of party colleagues and supporters to lead the NDC to the 2020 Elections, HE John Mahama’s position, as stated in Cape Coast, remains that it will be premature to announce his decision whether or not to contest, in view of the ongoing reorganisation efforts of the Party.



HE Mahama, during the meeting also stressed the need for the leadership of the party across the structures – branch, constituency, regional and national – to work towards educating supporters on the ongoing branch reorganisation activities and use the opportunity to build up the support base of the party in the communities.



The former president further repeated his earlier call on all members of the NDC to focus on the ongoing restructuring and reorganisation exercise while pledging his commitment and support for the process and the Party. He also advised leadership of the party to continue to work towards establishing a level playing field during the upcoming internal party elections



SIGNED



Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Special Aide