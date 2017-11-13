We Have Regretted Voting For Akufo-Addo - NPP Organiser

Related Stories Constituents in the Amansie West in the Ashanti Region have regretted voting for President Akufo-Addo and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Hon. Joseph Albert Quarm, a Constituency Executive has revealed.



According to Yaw Nuamah who is the constituency Organiser, NPP supporters including constituency executives are now jobless under their own government as government placed a ban on illegal and small scale mining activities which is the major occupation to the people.



“Some of us regret voting for NPP and our MP”, the constituency organizer revealed on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM Wednesday on ” Kroyemunsem” morning show hosted by Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin.



“NPP is in power but we are in opposition”, he stated in a telephone interview.



This comes at the time the MP Joseph Albert Quarm in a media banter accused the District Chief Executive there of fueling galamsey activities, allegations Hon. William Asare Bediako has denied.



According to the anti-illegal mining crusader, politicians across the divide in the area are still engaging in illegal mining despite a ban on these activities by the government.



“It is true and I can confirm that some people are still doing it in places like Kaniago, Totomkrom, Abore and many areas”, Hon. Joseph Albert Quarm revealed on Kumasi-based Fox FM.



The DCE however denies the claims insisting it is a diabolic move by the MP and his cohorts to have him fired.