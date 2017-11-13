Still Got My Swag – Mahama Displays Usain Bolt Signature

Related Stories His vigor and charisma may not be among the things he lost after his defeat in the 2016 polls. For him, a comeback is always a possibility and he didn't fail to express that through his silent but expressive ‘Usain Bolt’ signature when he was spotted at the Madina Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Sunday.



Retiring to his seat after making a donation to support a church building project, the former leader, amidst chants of Onaapo by the congregation as the song played in the background chipped in his signature seal while waving at the crowd.



It will be recalled that Mr. John Mahama, likened his expected victory to Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt’s exceptional track and field exploits, during one of his campaign tours in the Ashanti Region, prior to the December 2016 elections.



Addressing the Chiefs and party faithful during a durbar at Adansi Apagya in the New Edubiase Constituency, the President said “There’s an athlete called Usain Bolt. He is the fastest runner alive. Whenever he takes the lead in a 100 meter race, he turns to look at those lagging behind him and whistles. That is to tell the NPP that the race has already been won. We are already in the lead so it is too late from them to catch up”.



At a time where many are vouching for Mr. Mahama to take up the leadership mantle and lead the NDC to victory again, he possibly was giving the signal with his seal that ‘I’m not done yet, I’ll sprint back’.



Mr. Dramani Mahama joined members of the Madina Evangelical Presbyterian Church; Trinity Parish to fellowship on the occasion of their 50th anniversary.





<iframe width="470" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IMxvjk9LD4g" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>