Fight For Yourselves In Next Primaries – Chaie Tells 10 Reg. Chairmen

Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, Former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central Related Stories Former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma Central in the Greater Accra Region, Mr Theophilus Tetteh Chaie has taken a swipe at the 10 regional chairmen backing the candidature of former President John Dramani Mahama for the 2020 elections, saying their call on the former leader smacks of sheer hypocrisy.



The former legislator argued that likewise, the regional chairmen will also be contending for their fate in the next elections, and must think of how to secure their positions in the next elections.



“Those 10 regional chairmen are also going to stand for elections. Individually, have they assessed their capabilities in winning even the upcoming elections? They should think about themselves now, and concentrate on the proper re-organisation of the party so that when they also stand for elections, people can vote for them. That should be their prime focus.” He stated.



His comments followed the endorsement by all 10 regional chairpersons of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) backing the candidature of former President Mahama in the 2020 general election.



At a meeting held on Thursday, November 9, 2017 between the former leader and the regional chairpersons of the NDC party at Cantonments in Accra, the 10 officials said Mr Mahama must “consider the requests of the teeming supporters” and lead the party into contest in the next elections.



But in an interview with host Fiifi Banson on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, Mr Tetteh Chaie said “their job now is how to work to achieve the re-organisation move by the party.”



He adds: “as a party we shouldn’t create the impression that former President cannot take decisions for himself.”



“When you listen to John Dramani Mahama’s speech delivered at the last ‘Unity Walk,’ he said so many things; things that will unite the party, and I believe it should have ended there. Per their position as members of National Executive Committee (NEC),the regional chairmen should not be meddling in some of these things. Because this is the time the party has set an agenda which has massively been embraced by the grassroots. And it is incumbent on the regional chairmen to concentrate on the re-organisation. Because when that is done, then whoever is elected as the flagbearer will have a sound footing to lead the battle in 2020.



“The position taken by the regional chairmen is undoubtedly making it difficult for other hopefuls to come out boldly. I think it’s not fair. It’s not the duty of the regional chairmen to go to His Excellency, the former President and ask him to consider standing on the ticket of the party in the next Congress; it’s not their duty. Let any ordinary member of the party say so. But they, as members of NEC, should take themselves off some of those things; it doesn’t help.” He noted.



