Regional Chairs’ Call On Mahama Misplaced – Lawson

Related Stories A Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr George Lawson, has described the call on former President John Mahama to consider contesting the flagbearership slot of the party ahead of the 2020 general election by the 10 regional chairpersons of the party as a misplaced priority.



The chairpersons in a statement on Thursday November 9, 2017 urging the former president to stage a comeback said “we the 10 regional chairpersons of the National Democratic Congress (N DC), have invited the former President to as a matter of urgency, embark on the delayed and much-awaited ‘Thank You Tour’ to thank supporters of the NDC for supporting him through his tenure and party over the years.



Speaking, however, on Morning Starr on Friday Mr Lawson said he expects the regional chairpersons to “stay focused” and spearhead the re-organisation of the party in the regions.



“They have that right to meet anybody…they have that right. I can’t take that democratic right from them. But again, whatever discussion they had with the people they meet must be kept private,” he added.



According to him, what the largest opposition party needs is comprehensive re-organisation drive not rooting for one member or another.



“If those who are expected to spearhead the re-registration and other activities are doing this, then I’ll say they are distracting the process. The re-organisation and re-registration of members is what we should be paying attention to at this time,” he told host of Morning Starr Francis Abban.



The former president is yet to publicly state his intention on leading the party to the 2020 general election. At a ‘Unity Walk’ in Cape-Coast, the Central regional capital, he stated that it was too early to declare his intention.



Already, a former Rector of the University for Professional Studies, Prof. Joshua Alabi and former Trades Minister, Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah have confirmed their intentions of leading the party ahead of the 2020 elections.



