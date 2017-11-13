NDC Regional Chairmen Have Also Endorsed Me – Atubiga Asserts

Atubiga announced his presence on the political scene when he contested the 2012 NDC parliamentaries Related Stories Presidential hopeful, Stephen Atugiba has described as ‘sycophants’ the 10 Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who have endorsed former President John Mahama.



According to him, their action is borne out of their resolve to stay in power to continue milking the merger resources of the party.



10 NDC Regional Chairmen on Thursday, November 9, 2017 appealed to Mr. Mahama to consider calls on him to contest the flagbearership position of the NDC.



Led by Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, they urged him to consider the requests of the teeming supporters” and lead the party into contest in the next elections.



But their action has been condemned by political pundits and some NDC members who believe it is politically suicidal.



They argued that the endorsement by the Chairmen who led the NDC into opposition does not hold water because they will lose their position in the party’s primaries.



However, Stephen Atugiba on Kumasi-based OTEC FM revealed that these Chairmen are hypocrites.



He explained that, some of them clandestinely came to endorse him and assured of him of victory thus could not fathom the u-turn.



“Most of these same chairmen who have endorsed Mahama have also endorsed me. I think they are taking us for granted but I will expose them soon” he fumed.



The presidential hopeful is certain the Chairmen who are ‘hungry’ just 10 months in opposition are just being smart.



He feared their decision which has been condemned by the NDC National Executive Committee (NEC) is a recipe for disaster.



This notwithstanding, Stephen Atubiga said he is still the best among the rest and will led the NDC to victory in 2020 if elected flagbearer.