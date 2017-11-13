Stop The Insults – Porturphy to NDC

Related Stories The national chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Kofi Porturphy has admonished party members to desist from open vilification since that could weaken the leadership front of the party.



He said the current development where party faithful have pitched camp with presidential hopefuls and engaging in insults against other factions is destroying the unity of the party.



“We have observed that some potential aspirants and their followers have resorted to insults, and vilification of potential contestants. This abuse takes place, at times in a highly toxic manner on social media and sections of the media.



“The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) wishes to remind potential hopefuls, aspirants and their affiliates, as well as all party followers that such acts constitute ‘anti party conduct’ and at the same time destroy the cohesive unity of the party. Such conducts seriously undermine the painstaking efforts by Council of Elders and the National Executive Committee (NEC) to reorganise the party,” Mr Porturphy said in a statement.



He called on supporters to focus on the re-organisation of the party as it focuses on winning election 2020.



The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has noted with concern the conduct and activities of some individuals who may be nursing their own ambition to contest various offices in the party’s impending elections at all levels in the country.



The FEC notes with extreme concern the tenor of some of these individuals in their public pronouncements. Equally, FEC notes with concern the conduct of some persons and groups purportedly affiliated to these “aspirants” at all levels.



The FEC reminds all party faithful that the NDC’s internal electoral processes that allow members to engage in campaign and other political activities have NOT yet been official launched.



The party is actively working on various programs and guidelines to ensure an equitable playing ground to enable credible electoral process towards successful primaries being held at all levels of our party.



We encourage members to participate in the on-going registration exercise to enable the party re-establish our solid foundation including our massive grassroots base to recapture power in the 2020 elections.



Signed

Dr Sir Kofi Porturphy,

National Chairman