Taking Late Major Mahama's Wife & Kids Overseas Is Illogical - Nana Ofori Owusu

Related Stories PPP Director of Operations, Nana Ofori Owusu has lambasted the Akufo-Addo government over their intent to fly the late Major Mahama's wife abroad.



The widow, Barbara Mahama, and her children are said to be flown abroad to assuage their pains and relieve them of memories of her husband's brutal death.



The government has also initiated a fund to cater for the deceased family and last Thursday, Parliament passed a bill in honor of the late Major Mahama called the Major Mahama bill.



The bill is to give effect to the President's commitment to establish a memorial trust fund with GHC 500,000 seed money to honour the memory of the late Major Mahama.



Commenting on the government's provisions for the deceased family, Nana Ofori Owusu questioned the logic in taking the widow and her children out of Ghana in the name of providing comfort for them.



According to him, the government will be undermining Ghana should the family be flown to a foreign land for relief.



Nana Ofori Owusu wondered why the family cannot base in Ghana and receive the same comfort and love they intend to get should they be taken to a foreign country.



"Are we saying that the widow of the great Major Mahama, she deserves a nation’s comfort? But to say that you’re giving a foreign appointment to leave the land of her birth that that is the only way she will get over the issue, I think it’s an inconsistent illogical philosophy. We must empathize with the woman and daily give her comfort to assuage her pains in her own land,” he said.



He implored Ghanaians to reject the offer given to late Major Mahama's family because Ghana is equally a good home for the family to receive the necessary comfort.



“When you take her out of her land and send her abroad, who will console the woman? I am flabbergasted by some of these decisions. I don’t understand this. How can we as a people who must love ourselves as Ghanaians and show love at the times of great distress say that we will remove the woman from her love and plunge her somewhere without support service? How can we do this? How can we do this to ourselves as a people?



“The same way we criticized former President for taking vacations in other people’s land, we should also say that we cannot say that our land which is my comfort, the land of my birth; Ghana my homeland is not a place to console people,” he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' on Monday.







