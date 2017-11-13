NPP Intimidating NDC Members From Seeking Jobs – Minority

Related Stories The Minority in Parliament has alleged that members of the New Patriotic Party are intimidating members of the opposition National Democratic Congress from seeking for jobs.



His comments come after several members of the NDC who worked in some government facilities were hounded out of their offices by vigilante groups affiliated to the governing NPP.



Addressing the media during a roundtable discussion on the 2018 budget, a former deputy finance minister Casiel Ato Forson called on the Akufo-Addo led government to be fair to its members since their members also pay taxes.



“The NPP should remember that members of the NDC pay taxes and so they should stop intimidating our members from applying for jobs,” Ato Forson said.



Mr. Ato Forson also stated that the 2018 Budget which will be read by the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta to Parliament on Wednesday, November 15 2017, must address the rising unemployment in the country.



“We expect that the 2018 budget will signal how the gov’t will address the growing unemployment in this country… Ghanaians are expecting the 2018 budget to address the issues of unemployment,” Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu when he had his turn at the roundtable discussion.



“We believe that the 2018 budget won’t create jobs. How can you create jobs when commercial banks are in a big distress? The local banks don’t have the liquidity to lend to the private sector to create jobs.



“The budget deficit in IMF’s article four is projected to be 3.8%, so ladies and gentlemen, next year, let us be assured that there is going to be there will be severe austerity and hardships equivalent to 1983,” Mr. Ato Forson added.