NDC; Hear The Cry Of Ghanaians

Every organization, which brings people together, is one that is opened to different views and the way things should be done, but at the end of the day, those differences, must seek to unite, than divide.



The 2008 general elections, presented the National Democratic Congress (NDC), a unique opportunity to unite, whiles it forges ahead for future elections, but unfortunately that was not to be.



The founder and his wife, started throwing salvos at the Mills administration, accusing it of corruption, the allegations continued unabated, leading to the decision of the first former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings to contest Prof. Mills for the flagbearership of the party and her subsequent decision to break away from the NDC to form her own party.



After the untimely death of Prof. John Evans Atta Mills, the party was once again presented with another opportunity to close its ranks and bring everyone onboard, but yet again, the victory of the 2012 general elections, made them lose focus of the big picture.



The party was dealt a big blow in the 2016 general elections, losing with a margin never witnessed in the history of the Fourth Republican dispensation.



The party must learn to put the cart before the horse. As President John Mahama, opined not long ago, about the party being a ‘lame horse’, it does not matter who leads the party as the flagbearer, if the fundamentals are not right, what befall the NDC in 2020, will be worse than 2016.



What is going on now among members of the party, is beyond what can be explained as minor brushes among family members. It is very bitter, unhealthy acrimony that is capable of impacting negatively on the progress the party has made after the work of the Kwesi Botchwey Committee.



If the party has the interest of Ghanaians at heart, it should quickly resolve the differences and present the New Patriotic Party, an alternative and viable opposition.



Ghanaians cannot wait, whiles the NPP is running the country aground and the NDC, which is their source of hope, is also fighting each other, as to who should lead the party.