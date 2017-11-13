Major Mahama Bill Discriminatory – Kwesi Pratt

Related Stories The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt, has described the Major Mahama Bill as discriminatory.



Ghana’s Parliament has approved a bill that will make the spouse and children of Major Maxwell Mahama the state’s responsibility.



The bill was introduced in Parliament Tuesday, October 24 in fulfilment of President Nana Akufo-Addo's promise to the family of Major Mahama, a military officer lynched by a mob in Denkyira-Obuasi now New Oboase.



However, in an interview on Atinka AM Drive, Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt asked the government to include all security officers in the Bill.



According to him, although Major Mahama’s death was unfortunate and sad, there are security officers who have suffered similar fates in their line of duty and also need recognition.



“The Bill is a great initiative, but until it includes and recognizes the families of other security officers who died in their line of duty, it will remain discriminatory,” he reiterated.