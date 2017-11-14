Let's Focus On 2020 Election – Haruna Iddrisu Tells NDC

Related Stories The Minority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tamale South Constituency, Haruna Iddrisu, has urged the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to put the painful 2016 defeat of the party behind them and focus on 2020.



Addressing the Tertiary Educational Institutions Network (TEIN), the students wing of the NDC at the Bagabaga College of Education last Sunday, he urged members of the party to come out of the shock of the defeat and marshal efforts into becoming stronger for the 2020 polls.



“Let me use this opportunity to urge you to put behind the painful event of 2016 and the consequence and actions of our collective acts of omissions and commissions that contributed to the defeat of the party in the 2016 election.



“Let us take consolation in the fact that it is when there is wrong that we appreciate right. It affords us the opportunity to assess and evaluate the performance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its government against our own, the NDC.



“Therefore, let the focus be on 2020 and how we all collectively prepare to wrest power from the NPP government”, he disclosed.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo garnered 5,716, 609 votes, representing 53.84 per cent to snatch the presidency from former President John Mahama who secured 4,713,277 votes, representing 44.40 per cent. The NDC also lost more than 40 parliamentary seats to the NPP, which gave the latter majority in Parliament. President Akufo-Addo won the election after a third term bid.