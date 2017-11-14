Don’t Focus On Settling NDC Debts . . . Give Us Contracts – Ken Agyapong To Akufo-Addo

Related Stories The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong says it will take more than four years to clear the debt left behind by the erstwhile John Mahama administration.



As a result, he has asked President Akufo-Addo not to focus too much on settling the debt and rather focus on other aspects of the economy.



The ruling government has indicated that it inherited a heavily indebted economy and it will take time to settle it.



Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo some months ago stated that the debts left by the NDC administration will render Akufo-Addo’s government stagnant if he tries to pay them all off.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Adom TV’s 'Badwam' programme, Tuesday, the NPP kingpin said the ruling government should put some of its resources into giving out contracts for entrepreneurs like himself to benefit instead of settling all of NDC’s debt.



“NPP can’t even clear NDC debts in four years . . . NPP is using all the money to settle NDC debts; they should set some aside and give us contracts to do . . . ” he said.