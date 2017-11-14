2018 Budget: Ken Ofori-Atta Will Be Telling Us About His ‘Ancestors’ – Koku

Related Stories The Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho says the Finance Minster, Ken Ofori-Atta will have absolutely nothing to say in his 2018 budget presentation.



“He [Ken Ofori-Atta] will be interested in telling us about his entire family both the living and the dead rather than presenting a budget. He has nothing to tell us, nothing new,” Koku said in an interview with Neat FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Ken Ofori-Atta will on Wednesday present the 2018 Budget and Economic Policy of the government to Parliament, in which he will be seeking approval to spend some GHc61 billion.



The amount is needed to anchor the government’s agenda of moving the economy beyond the reliance on foreign support or aid.



The budget is, therefore, expected to focus on ensuring macroeconomic stability, transforming agriculture and industry, strengthening social protection and inclusion, building on economic and social infrastructure and reforming public service delivery institutions.



The Minister is expected to announce a number of initiatives towards stimulating economic activities and ultimately ensuring economic growth and the creation of jobs.



But Koku said all that the Nana Addo-led government has promised is a hoax and will not deliver as promised.



“What they promised in their earlier budget, we are yet to see that. I don’t think they are coming to say something new. It will be a recap of the old thing with big grammar. The NPP will not bring a relief to Ghanaians,” he said.



