Prez Akufo-Addo Is Now A ‘Launching General’ – Yamin

Related Stories Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, under the Mahama-led NDC government, Joseph Yamin, has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a ‘launching general’.



According to him, the President is still gallivanting across country launching projects everywhere and making outlandish campaign promises without a care as to the feasibility of his ambitious projections.



“He should know that governance is not about wanting to launch any policy without it being implemented. Making sure that a particular policy is being launched and well implemented will serve this nation much good than wanting to launch everything you come across without any proper implementation,” he said.



Describing Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a ‘launching general’, he added that that was not the purpose for which he was voted into power for.



During a panel discussion on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme Tuesday, he mentioned the Free SHS, restoration of nurses’ allowance, 1 district, 1 factory among others as programmes he has launched without clear insight.



“The launch of the National Sanitation Campaign was needless and a waste of time since he could have continued the already used format by the previous government to save money and time than launching another sanitation campaign to waste funds . All he could have done was to revise or strengthen existing laws and implement it,” Joseph Yamin stressed.



The President on Monday, 13th November, 2017 launched the National Sanitation Campaign at the Banquet Hall of the State House and encouraged citizens to always have at the back of their minds that 'Everyday is Sanitation Day' since we generate waste every day.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stated that "as waste is generated every day, Ghanaians have an obligation to keep the environment clean every day, indicating that the "citizenry have to do so daily, and not on a monthly basis".

