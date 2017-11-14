KMA Won’t Tolerate Acts Of Financial Malfeasance

Related Stories The Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, has pledged to see to it that there is transparency and accountability in the management of the financial resources of the assembly.



Everything would be done to ensure that the public financial management law was upheld – to remove corruption and waste.



He was speaking at the inauguration of the assembly’s audit committee at a ceremony in Kumasi.



Mr. Assibey-Antwi said “waste, corruption and loss of resources” would be prevented by making sure that the legal and regulatory framework was respected.



He said he was confident that putting in place the audit committee would significantly help to reduce, if not eliminate the anomalies reported by auditors.



He added that audit recommendations needed to be implemented to so that public officers would do the right things.



The MCE reminded officers and schedule officers, who normally would not play their part properly but turn to blame everything on their leaders that they would not escape liability.



“It is unimaginable that a cashier would for instance pay someone without demanding a receipt, why payment should be made without deducting tax and why revenue will be collected but would not hit the assembly’s coffers.”



He indicated that the committee was not for witch-hunting but to achieve value for money, efficiency and wiped out malfeasance.



He urged the officials of the assembly to be professional in the performance of their assigned tasks and stick to good record keeping to make accountability and transparency mush easier.



Mr. Ransford Agyei, acting Director General for the Audit Service asked the committee to discharge its duties with high sense of integrity and objectivity.



Mr. Clement Ofosu-Ntiamoah, its Chairman, said the members would not disappoint.