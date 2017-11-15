NPP, NDC Should Work Together – Freddie Blay

Related Stories Ghanaians, no matter their party affiliation, must come together to build the country to promote peace and harmony, acting Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Freddie Blay has suggested.



Expressing his concern for unity for the better Ghana agenda, Blay voiced his discontent toward some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who have dared the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to go on with their corruption charges on some of its members.



Speaking to GH One’s Nana Aba Anamoah on the television programme State of Affairs, he explained that their action is uncalled for and he does not expect the NDC members to behave that way. He proposed that the opposition should channel their focus on joining forces with the NPP to build the nation.



To him, the threats do nothing but drag the nation’s progress which is not healthy for the development of the country.



He however believes NPP members are more ‘patient’ and ready to work with non-partisans who are interested in the country’s welfare.



“We are patient. We think we are together; Ghanaians are together. NDC, NPP or all other parties we must work together. We must put our hands together to build this country. That is what I believe.”