NDC Chairman Runs To ‘Antoa’ Over GH1 Million Chop-Chop

Tawiah Boateng Related Stories Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Tawiah Boateng, says he is prepared to visit the dreaded ‘Antoa Nyamaa’ deity to clear his name over allegations of financial impropriety being leveled against him.



He said he is innocent of allegations that he pocketed GH1million campaign cash, and that he was responsible for the party’s abysmal performance in the region during the 2016 general elections.



According to him, there is no iota of truth in the wild reports that he selfishly kept the party’s campaign money, and expressed his readiness to visit the ‘Antoa Nyamaa’ deity in the Ashanti region to clear his name.



“I will swear by the Antoa Nyamaa’ deity and other powerful river goddesses in the country that the allegations they are making against me is not true,” the angry-looking regional chairman stated in an interview with helloo FM.



He added: “I can also swear with the holy Bible and Holy Quran that the party hierarchy did not send GH1 million to me for campaign purposes.



They are just spreading the falsehood to tarnish my image.”



Setting Records Straight



Boateng disclosed that the Eastern Regional branch of the party received an amount of GH285, 000 from the party leadership, which amounted to GH15,000 for each of some nineteen ‘selected’ constituencies in the region.



According to him, the party also sent an additional GH100, 000 for other party and campaign duties like renting of cars and other assignments, stressing “that money was not even handed to me as they have been saying.”



The angry chairman therefore dare any NDC official who claims to have handed GH1 million to him for campaign purposes during the 2016 polls, to boldly come out and produce his/her evidence.



He said it is wrong for party executives to be singled out for blame over the party’s 2016 defeat, stressing that former President Mahama’s appointees should also be blamed.

