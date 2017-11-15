I Will Lend Nana Addo My Pen To Sign The Special Prosecutor's Bill – Koku

Related Stories Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho says he is ever ready to lend President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo his pen to sign the Special Prosecutor’s bill with immediate effect.



“I will use my last money to buy ink for the president to sign this bill. He should sign this bill quickly,” he said.



Parliament on Tuesday passed the long awaited Special Prosecutor's Bill in a marathon sitting.



The Bill was passed amidst controversy over whether the prospective Special Prosecutor should be immuned from prosecution.



Without the passage of the Bill it would have been impossible for the government to allocate funds for an office which is not recognized by law prior to the 2018 budget.



With the passage of the bill out of the way, government is now free to appoint an independent prosecutor and more importantly allocate resources for the office.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show dubbed ‘Ghana Montie, Koku Anyidoho noted that some appointees of the Nana Addo-leg government will fall victim to the bill due to their “corrupt practices”.



“This law has come to stay forever and the same people who called for this law will face it. The special prosecutor in 2020 will look into the GhanaPostGPS money spending among other corrupt practices by the NPP government. We thank Nana Addo for this law. He should be in a hurry to sign the bill” he said



Adding that, “If Nana Addo thinks the special prosecutor is an Angel from heaven to fight against corruption then we applaud him for that. They will pay for that”