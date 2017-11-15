Akufo-Addo Has Turned Economy Around – Ofori-Atta

Related Stories Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta says the ruling government has been able to turn the economy round for the better.



The Finance minister who was presenting the 2018 budget on the floor of Parliament, Thursday dressed in white said President Akufo Addo has been able to "inspire us to see the invisible, to feel the intangible and achieve the impossible".



“In March when I presented the ‘Asempa’ budget, I indicated to this House our commitment to take deliberate strategic steps and the required discipline to fix the economy. We were expected to do little more than just borrow more to incur more debt. Thankfully President Akufo-Addo came into office with a positive mindset and inspired all of us to see the invisible, feel the intangible and achieve the impossible" he indicated.



According to him, “I am happy to note that we have turned the economy around and our policies are yielding results and restoring hope and bringing relief to Ghanaians"