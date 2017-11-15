Related Stories The Government of Ghana will in 2018 allocate a minimum GHC 2 million to each district in the country for the implementation of its flagship programme "1 District, 1 Factory".



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta revealed this during his presentation of the 2018 Budget Statement and Economic Policy to Parliament on Wednesday, November 15, 2017.



He further disclosed that 191 proposals have been appraised and selected to commence the project.



Out of the 191 projects, the sector Minister indicated that 104 of the companies will operate in the Agribusiness sector, 20 in the Meat and Poultry sector, 40 in the Construction and Building Materials sub-sector while the remaining 27 will be operating in the Cosmetics and Pharmaceutical sector.



Giving a regional breakdown of the companies under the 1D1F project, the Minister stated that 35 companies will be sited in the Ashanti Region with 19 companies at the Brong Ahafo Region.



21 companies in the Central Region, 34 in the Eastern Region, 28 in the Greater Region and 17 in the Northern Region while 4 factories will be sited at the Upper East Region, 5, 10 and 18 in the Upper West, Western and Volta Regions respectively.



"The Ministry of Trade and Industry completed technical, financial and commercial viability analysis of 462 proposals out of which 191 covering 102 districts were selected for implementation," Ken Ofori-Atta added.



He also emphasized that the 191 District Enterprise Projects will collectively generate about 250,000 direct and indirect jobs.



Mr. Ofori-Atta advised the district local authorities together with the private sector to utilize the funds made available by the government to materialize the 1D1F programme.



President Nana Akufo-Addo on Friday, August 25 this year launched the 1D1F programme to revive the economic industrial sector.