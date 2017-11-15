Minority calls 2018 Budget 'Wahala Budget'

Related Stories Amid hoots and various chants of disapproval, the Minority in Parliament has named the 2018 budget the ‘Wahala Budget’.



Members of the Minority who have adapted the street jargon ‘Wahala’ as a befitting name for next year’s budget believe there is little truth to what the Minister for Finance is feeding the nation today.



President Nana Akufo-Addo during his three-day tour of the Greater Accra Region hinted at a possible reduction in electricity tariffs, a boost in job creation and assured the masses that the economy has been set on a sound foundation, ready to take off.



The Finance Minister in presenting the budget mentioned issues such as government’s intended expenditure for the 2018 fiscal year and how the Nana Akufo-Addo government intends to finance its ambitious projects.



The budget also captures the major economic policies of government on how to speed up the country’s economic growth and consolidate the gains made in the 2017 ‘Asempa’ budget.



The 2017 budget saw a withdrawal of the 1 percent Special Import Levy, 17.5 percent VAT/NHIL on financial services, and 17.5 percent VAT/NHIL on selected imported medicines, that are not produced locally.



He has already touched on education, power supply and job creation saying they have all been thoroughly addressed since the Akufo-Addo administration.



But just like how the Minority reacted to the 2017 ‘Asempa Budget’, they have this time described the 2018 budget as 419 and ‘Wahala’.



“WAHALA” is a word which is believed to be originated from Nigeria means trouble, suggesting that contrary to the Presidents words, the budget would cause distress to the nation.