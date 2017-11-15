Reduction in electricity tariffs a ‘rip-off’- Ablakwa

Related Stories The Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs in Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has lambasted the NPP administration after it proposed a reduction in electricity tariffs.



Delivering the 2018 ‘Adwuma’ Budget in Parliament on Wednesday, the Finance Minister Mr Ken Ofori-Atta disclosed the electricity tariffs will be reduced by 13 per cent for consumers in 2018.



But Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa, after the minister’s delivery insisted there is no need for such reduction if fuel prices are shooting up in the country.



According to him, he couldn’t fathom how the respective 13 per cent reduction of electricity tariffs will materialize in the lives of the citizenry with the budget respectively.



“If Petrol prices are going up and the power prices are going down, then we won’t feel it. How does the 13 per cent materialize? Talking to the spare parts dealers they don’t feel it. This government is good with slogans…” he maintained.



He added that the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration hasn’t achieved most of their 2016 manifesto promises they promised Ghanaians.



“We haven’t seen the factories. The 1 million dollar hasn’t been sent to various constituencies. Unemployment is a major issue. We want to see an action program that will not repeat itself. The finance minister is not living in Ghana with us. Dumsor hasn’t been solved…” he cried.



