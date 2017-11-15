Akufo-Addo Swears In Deputy Agric Minister - Photos

Related Stories President Akufo-Addo has sworn into office Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Kennedy Osei Nyarko.



The swearing-in ceremony took place at the seat of government on Tuesday evening.

Ken Osei Nyarko had earlier received unanimous approval after the House consideration of a report on his vetting.



Ken Osei Nyarko had earlier received unanimous approval after the House consideration of a report on his vetting.

He was appointed following the resignation of former Deputy Minister for Agriculture, William Quaitoo. The latter resigned after he made ethnocentric comments about farmers up-north, in the wake of the fall armyworm invasion.