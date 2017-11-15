Special Prosecutor Does Not Scare Me – Kwabena Donkor

Related Stories Former Minister of Power, Dr Kwabena Donkor, has said he is not afraid of the Special Prosecutor.



According to him, he served the country with a clean heart and conscience, and, therefore, he has no qualms with the Office of Special Prosecutor Bill which was passed into an Act by parliament on Tuesday, 14 November to help fight corruption in the public sector.



The Akufo-Addo government has been expressing qualms about a $510 million energy contract signed by the Mahama administration with AMERI Energy with Dr Donkor as Power Minister. He insists the deal is clean.



While presenting the budget, Mr Ofori-Atta said: “In the fight against corruption, the Office of the Special Prosecutor bill was just yesterday passed by this august House. This is a significant move in the overwhelming national desire to combat corruption.



“In 2018, the Attorney General’s Department will operationalise the office of the Special Prosecutor, review all agreements for MDAs and MMDAs with the aim to securing successful convictions in the vast majority of cases referred to the office by the Police,” Mr Ofori-Atta said.



Speaking to Class91.3FM minutes after the budget was read, Dr Donkor said: “Right from the word go (sic), I challenged the government when a leaked report on the AMERI deal claimed there was fraud, I challenged the government to go to court if they have reasons to believe there was any fraud.



“I don’t have a problem with the Office of the Special Prosecutor. All I will caution is that when the PDA was being passed, the then-opposition advised the government of the day that when they jail all on the opposition benches, it will be their turn, and lo and behold, the first 15 people to be jailed under the PDA included CPP members, and, so, I don’t have a problem with the Special Prosecutor bill.



“I served my country with a clean conscience, I served my country well and I have nothing to be ashamed of.”





