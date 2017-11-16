‘We Didn’t Cook 2018 Budget Figures’

Related Stories Deputy Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has refuted claims that the Ministry cooked up figures in the 2018 budget estimates.



Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Wednesday, the Deputy Minister said the claims of the Ministry cooking up budgetary estimates are ‘deliberate’ propaganda messages from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to create disaffection for the government.



The NDC after the presentation of next fiscal year’s budgetary estimates by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in Parliament today accused the Ministry of cooking up figures just to paint a picture of a promising economy.



The opposition lawmakers claimed the Finance Minister window-dressed the real economic situation in the country to deceive Ghanaians and to downplay the performance of the past government.



This accusation, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said are ‘mere accusations’ and a ‘deliberate’ one by the opposition party.



“This accusation that we have cooked figures is in line with consistent argument that the NDC has been making consistently, they either come up with their own figures or dispute the figures presented by Ghana statistical service or that of Ghana,” he said.



The NDC, he said, after creating their own figures turn around to ‘create their own figures and ask us to interrogate their figures they have presented.’



After coming to this realization, the Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament (MP) said he is no longer worried by the NDC constant claims.



“I don’t get too worried about that argument…,” he said further.



To him, the Minority constantly put their credibility in doubt by hopping from one argument to the other anytime they are exposed by the realities.