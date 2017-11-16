Seth Terkper Commends Govt For Reduction In Power Tariffs

Related Stories Former Minister of Finance, Mr Seth Terkper has commended the Akufo-Addo-led-administration for taking steps to reduce the cost of electricity.



According to him, although there had been ongoing efforts by the previous administration to reduce the cost of electricity, it was worth commending government for actualising it.



The Minister of Finance, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday announced during the presentation of the 2018 Budget to Parliament that electricity consumers would enjoy tariff reduction in 2018, following a review of the tariff setting methodology and cost structure of power production in the country.



That, however, he said would be subjected to approval and recommendation yet to be tabled before the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) for consideration.



Speaking on Metro TV’s current affairs programme, Good Evening Ghana, the former Finance Minister commended government’s economic management team for carrying through their promise.



“I think we should give some credits and compliments where it is due because it involves a lot of work. I know some renegotiations were done, I know some work was done,” he said.





