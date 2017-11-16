More Courts For MMDAs

Related Stories The Chief Justice (CJ), Ms Sophia Akuffo, has hinted that her office is holding discussion with the administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund to construct courts in the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) that do not have courts.



She said it was the statutory responsibility of the district assemblies to provide structures for courts in their districts and her office was, therefore, in talks with the Common Fund administrator to use part of the allocations of the various district assemblies to build courts and also refurbish those that were in deplorable conditions.



The CJ disclosed this at a staff durbar of the Judicial Service in Bolgatanga as part of her two-day working visit of the Upper East Region on Wednesday.



The CJ, who was accompanied by the Judicial Secretary, Mr Alex Opoku Acheampong, also inspected the Bongo, Bolgatanga, Sandema, Zebilla and Navrongo district courts.



Maintenance of courts



Ms Akuffo said to ensure quality delivery of justice, they were beginning a programme of rehabilitating, refurbishing and proper maintenance of courts across the country.



"We are planning, and my goal is that by the end of my relatively short stay in office, we would have completed a significant number of refurbishment, renewal and repairs and have a systematic programme of renewal, at least when you have a system of doing things we can have a cycle of even five to seven years to keep things in shape," she stated.



She indicated that there was the need to ensure a holistic approach to ensure quality delivery of justice which did not only require new structures but quality judges and judicial staff. There will also be capacity building of judges and staff to ensure quality delivery of justice across the country.



Quality delivery of justice



To ensure quality delivery of justice, the CJ suggested the courts start to use technology to reduce the time that justice was delivered at the district to the supreme court, indicating that judiciary outcomes must have value for the people who come to them but many a time the delay of justice was too much.



She said when all systems were put in place to ensure quality justice, much would also be demanded from staff of the Judicial Service in terms of discipline and performance.