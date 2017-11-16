Special Prosecutor Can Even Work In A Morgue – Asiedu Nketia Mocks

Related Stories General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has hit back at critics suggesting that the Special Prosecutor will prosecute only former appointees of erstwhile Mahama administration.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia believes since corruption has no political colour, it will be politically suicidal for the prosecutor to focus only on NDC members.



He said until corrupt officials in the Akufo-Addo government is prosecuted, government has no justification to accuse appointees of the Mahama government as corrupt.



“If the reason for passing the special prosecutor office is to prosecute only NDC members then I think it’s a waste of time because corruption has not political powers to want to prosecute only NDC members” he stated on Accra-based Okay FM Thursday.



Parliament on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 passed the Special Prosecutor’s Bill during an extended sitting ahead of the 2018 budget reading today.



This is in fulfillment President Akufo-Addo’s campaign promise to fight corruption.



Following the passage of the bill, the Special Prosecutor has an exclusive remit to investigate and prosecute certain categories of cases and allegations of corruption, including those involving alleged violations of the Public Procurement Act and cases implicating political office holders and politicians.



Many especially members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are excited because they believe some members of the NDC they deem corrupt will be prosecuted.



But General Mosquito as he is popularly called said they are not moved because they have nothing to hide.



“We are scared the special prosecutor bill has been passed. Those critics are rather undermining the special prosecutor office and so it is important that they allow them to work and prosecute those who flout the laws. After all, the special prosecutor is not going to work at the mortuary to prosecute dead bodies but every living being who has squandered state money” he stressed.



The NDC scribe stated that, the Special Prosecutor can’t even work effectively in a mortuary if he focuses on political vendetta.



Mr. Asiedu Nketia urged those pointing fingers at the NDC to desist from it since it will mean undermining the eligibility of the special prosecutor office.



“There are so many corrupt acts even in the NPP and I’m shocked to hear that they are rather accusing us. They should stop blaming us because I believe the prosecutor’s duty is to prosecute and not do it with a political eye” he stated.



General Mosquito called for a separation between the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice to give the prosecutorial power to the Special Prosecutor to deal with corrupt officials.



“When the time comes for the person to deal with corrupt officials, he will have the independent power and mind to handle all cases without interference from any Cabinet minister and also not fall under the presidency to control the actions of the Special Prosecutor,” he indicated.



