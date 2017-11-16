'Realistic' Nana Addo Will Fulfill His Campaign Promises – Wontumi

Related Stories Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a 'realistic' leader in Ghana’s political history.



According to him, the President who is barely a year old in office is giving the country hope by his good policies and governance.



Chairman Wontumi was emphatic that, President Nana Addo will fulfill all promises made during his campaign tour across the nation.



“President Nana Addo is fulfilling his campaign promises. He’s not like others. He is a faithful man and will fulfill all promises made to Ghanaians,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Commenting on the 2018 Budget Staement presented in parliament by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Wontumi was emphatic that “this government is showing a sign of hope for the country again after it was deteriorated by the Mahama-led government.”



He described the Finance Minister as a “bookman and an Apostle”, adding that - “Ken Ofori-Atta can only be compared to late Kwadwo Baah Wiredu in Ghana’s politics.”