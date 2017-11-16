I’ll Pray For Akufo-Addo Govt To Succeed – Alabi

Related Stories It is important for all citizens, including members of the opposition, to pray for the government of the day to succeed, flagbearer hopeful of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Joshua Alabi has said.



According to the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), he intends to do exactly that since it is unwise for the opposition to pray for the downfall of any government that replaces them.





Prof Alabi said he has been monitoring social media discussions about the subject which has to do with the performance of government and the people’s thinking.



Now the perception out there, he noted in a short video on Facebook, is that “when a government is in opposition, it prays for the downfall or the failure of the ruling government. But personally, I don’t think so. No no no. I don’t think so.



“I don’t think so because I’m a Ghanaian and this is the only country that I have, so, at a point in time, I want any ruling government to move the government positively from one point to the other. This will guarantee myself and the people of Ghana quality life,” he noted.



The former MP for Krowor constituency, emphasised: “I will continue to pray for any government in power to succeed and I know that you will also pray for the government to succeed. So, when I go to church, I’ll pray and I know you’ll also pray. Or when you go to the mosque, you’ll also pray for the government of the day to succeed.”



Prof Alabi, who served as Greater Accra Regional Minister in the Rawlings administration, however, noted that the NDC would soon come out with a “better” manifesto to give the electorate an alternative.



“…Before any major competition, parties present manifestos – which is the competing of ideas – and at a point in time the electorate, based on the idea that they believe can enhance their life will vote for a particular party.



“So, wherever you come from, I know you want quality life and once you want quality life, you want a better manifesto.



“Watch out! The NDC is coming out with a very very good manifesto, better manifesto which will move us faster than what we have right now. But before we achieve anything, we need peace, so, let’s continue to pray for peace, we all need peace to develop. No country can develop without peace. And this I assure you, the NDC, we have it,” Prof Alabi added.